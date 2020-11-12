Evansville’s official Christmas tree to be delivered Fri. morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season is getting closer in Evansville.
On Friday morning, the city’s official Christmas tree, which is a donated 25 foot tall and 18 foot wide Blue Spruce, will be delivered to the Civic Center at 6:30.
City officials say the tree will be delivered by the Industrial Contractors Skanska team.
City officials tell us for more than 30 years, the Industrial Contractors Skanska team has volunteered to deliver the city’s Christmas tree ahead of the annual lighting ceremony.
According to a news release, each year the team cuts the tree down and loads and transports it, with assistance from Vectren as well as an escort from the Evansville Police Department.
