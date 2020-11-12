Evansville dad sentenced in baby’s death

Jacob Bengert. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman | November 12, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 4:02 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jacob Bengert has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.

His first murder trial ended in a mistrial. We’re told the jury was deadlocked and couldn’t reach a final verdict.

A jury convicted him of murder and neglect of a dependent causing death during a second trial in October.

Police arrested Bengert back in January following the death of his three-month-old son.

Investigators say the baby died from multiple blunt force trauma.

The baby’s mother, 32-year old Chelsea Marksberry, was also arrested.

She’s charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and is set to go to trial in January.

