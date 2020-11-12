EPD holding news conference about May murder

By Jill Lyman | November 12, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 11:20 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police plan to address the media Thursday afternoon about the murder of 20-year-old Mariah Strother.

Strother’s father will also be at the news conference.

Strother was shot to death in a gas station parking lot in the 1600 block of South Kentucky Avenue just before 4 a.m. on May 30.

Two other people were also shot. One survived.

Police say 20-year-old Keijuan Baker died a short time later at the hospital.

Investigators believe two suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

