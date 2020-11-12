Castle eyes first regional win since 2015

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - With regional championship weekend on the horizon, the Castle Knights are aiming to use momentum from a three-loss regular season and dominant postseason performances to their advantage.
“I don’t think you can be too confident,” Castle head coach Doug Hurt. “I think you walk that fine line - obviously it’s November and anybody can end your season.”
Castle (7-3) has used its explosive offense and tough defense to its advantage in the 2020 postseason.
For starters, the Knights shutout Bloomington South, 28-0, in the sectional opener. Last week, Castle earned the 5A Sectional 15 Title with a 35-24 win over Bloomington North.
“The coaches have just been saying all year just to play your game like this might be your last,” senior defensive back Roderick Locke said. “You’re never really sure because this year has been really questionable. But we’re really glad that we can just keep on playing, coming out here with family and now we’re shooting for a regional title.”
The Knights will host Jeffersonville (5-5) on Friday night in the Class 5A Regional Championship game.
“They have some explosive weapons that make us nervous,” Hurt said. “They’re hot, it’s playoff time... so we have to be ready to come out and play, and come out and execute at a high level.”
With a win, Castle will earn its first regional win since 2015 and advance to the semistate championship round.
“Our defense is kind of our calling card, but our offense is coming along,” Hurt said. “They’re playing physical football. We’ve been able to ground and pound, and we feel like that can be a winning formula in November and we’re going to ride it as far as it’ll take us.”
Kickoff for the 5A Regional Championship game between Castle and Jeffersonville is scheduled for 6:30 CST on Friday at John Lidy Field.
