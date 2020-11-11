Veterans Day ceremony being held at LST-325 Memorial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is the day to honor those who have fought and served our country.
It’s Veterans Day and there’s a way you can commemorate those heroes here in the Tri-State.
Wednesday afternoon, the LST-325 Memorial will be holding a ceremony to honor those vets.
Starting at 11 a.m., the ship’s bells will ring 21 times.
A veteran will be honored with this opportunity.
The honor guard will fire a rifle salute, ending the morning with taps, all to honor the men who served on this ship and those who live in our community.
“I don’t take this for granted, you know with what the veterans have sacrificed," said Chris Donahue, who’s on the board of directors of the LST. “So my dad was in World War II and he was on the LST.”
“But really it’s about the men and women who have served in the past and who are still serving today,” Donahue added.
Officials say they’re letting a limited amount of visitors onto the ship, keeping COVID restrictions in mind.
They’ll still have tours Wednesday on the ship.
Tickets for the LST-325 Museum are free for WWII and Korean War veterans.
They open at 10 a.m.
There will also be an event to honor veterans at Oak Hill Cemetery in Evansville.
This is the eighth year they’ve done a tribute there to honor those who have served. That ceremony will happen at 1 p.m.
