Sunshine and cooler temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our run of record warmth ended Wednesday morning as a cold front swept in cooler, drier air across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only reach the mid 50s to near 60, which is normal for this time of the year. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30s. We’ll have another chance for rain on Saturday and early Sunday. Temps will briefly surge into the upper 60s on Sunday, then return to the middle 50s for much of next week with dry weather expected.