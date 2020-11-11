Special Report: Jeff’s Winter Outlook

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 2020 has been a year of surprises and unprecedented weather events, from a record number of hurricanes to historical fires in the west to record warmth and rainfall right here in the Tri-State.
Will the coming winter continue the trend?
Jeff says La Nina conditions could play a role in shaping our winter and may influence our chances for severe weather and snow.
He’ll show you all the latest information, as well as historical trends in Tri-State winter and what might be ahead this year.
Watch Jeff’s Winter Weather Outlook tonight at 8 p.m. on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, or right here:
You can also see it Wednesday night on 14 News at 10.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.