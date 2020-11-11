Record High Streak Ends

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sharp cold front punched out the record warmth that pushed temps in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s the previous 3-days. With the passage of the front, all the rain and storm chances have ended. Clearing skies, breezy, and cooler as high temps return to normal in the upper 50′s. Northwest winds gusting 15 to 20 miles an hour. Tonight, clear and sharply colder as temps drop into the mid-30′s.