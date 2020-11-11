Police: Man arrested on gun charges at Henderson Co. Community College

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man was arrested Tuesday after being found carrying a gun at the Henderson County Community College.
Officers say they were arresting 38-year-old Bradley Jones on separate felony warrants when they came across the gun in his backpack.
Officers say they found Jones walking in the rear parking lot area of Henderson County Community College.
They say Jones was wearing a backpack that officials say had a semiautomatic pistol with a seven-round magazine as well as an “unknown amount of illegal drugs.”
Jones was then charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jones was then booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.