Owensboro Public School moving to virtual learning

Unfortunately, though numbers in our schools remain relatively low, the number of positive cases in our community is reaching a highly elevated level and only continues to climb. The Daviess County community is in a “red” zone and we are beginning to see an increase in quarantines and positive cases from outside our schools that are impacting our buildings and limiting our ability to fully operate. At the same time, though our schools have not had any cases of spread in our district, we have a responsibility to help curb community spread and do our part to ensure that people are limiting their exposure to others to help lower the number of cases in our community.