Owensboro Health takes in COVID-19 patients from other hospitals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dr. Francis Dufrayne with Owensboro Health says they have had to take patients in from other hospitals.
“We are now seven, eight months into this pandemic, and I’m starting to call it COVID fatigue," Dr. Dufrayne said. “We’re tired, and when that happens we’re really starting to slip on all the precautions that we’re recommending.”
Inside Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, health officials are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 patients.
“We were averaging somewhere in the high teens to the 20s, and now we are averaging between 25 and 30 patients,” Dr. Dufrayne said.
He says that health officials are comfortable with the hospital’s capacity level. Dr. Dufrayne believes this is not a regional issue yet.
“I don’t think we’ve seen anybody from Evansville yet, but we are getting patients transferred from other hospitals," Dr. Dufrayne said. “That’s happening fairly regularly now.”
If the hospital continues to take in more COVID-19 patients, officials say they are prepared thanks to technology.
“In the intensive care unit, we have converted the COVID floors to all negative pressure," Dr. Dufrayne said. “And on the COVID floor, all those rooms are negative pressure and that’s really important, so as you’re going in and out of the room, you actually keep the air in the room and not out into the hallway.”
Dufrayne says if he had one message to give, it’s to wear your mask properly - all the time.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.