Mother of man involved in police shooting says ‘his name will be known’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of Rodriguez Pam says she doesn’t know what happened the night her son was shot by police, but she knows there are a lot of unanswered questions.
“I don’t want no other parent to know the pain,” said Mamie Cunningham late Tuesday morning.
She spoke from her home along with President of the Evansville Vicinity NAACP, Rev. Gerald Arnold.
Police say 33-year-old Rodriguez Pam had a gun and would not obey commands to show his hands during an incident Sunday night.
Officials say he was hit three times with police gunfire.
“We’ve got to make it change, and it will start with Rodriguez DeAndre Pam. His name will be known,” said Cunningham. “He was a good person in a bad spot.”
Joseph Payton spoke with Pam’s mother. He’ll have a full report tonight on 14 News.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.