Indiana reports more than 5K new COVID-19 cases; 144 in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports 5,156 new coronavirus cases and 31 new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday.
This brings the total in the state to 224,374 confirmed cases along with 4,512 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows Perry County is now in red for case rates.
It shows that rate is 21.34 percent.
There is free COVID-19 testing in Perry County.
The state map shows no new local deaths in our part of Indiana.
It shows 144 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 52 new cases in Warrick County, 35 new cases in Dubois County, 17 new cases in Perry County, 14 new cases in Posey County, 30 new cases in Gibson County, 19 new cases in Spencer County, and 12 new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 7,691 cases, 92 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,939 cases, 29 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,575 cases, 67 deaths
- Perry Co. - 670 cases, 19 deaths
- Posey Co. - 976 cases, 11 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,266 cases, 14 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 602 cases, 7 deaths
- Pike Co. - 433 cases, 18 deaths
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his weekly COVID-19 briefing.
