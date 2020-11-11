IL advising people to stay at home; 4 new local IL COVID-19 deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Wednesday, Illinois reported a record high of 12,657 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths.
Gov. Pritzker is not giving a daily briefing since it’s Veterans Day.
Illinois' health department issued new guidance, urging residents to stay home and only leave for “essential activities.”
The guidelines, which come just before the the Thanksgiving holiday, recommend that for the next three weeks, residents “stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy, and buying groceries.”
The guidance also urges employers to have employees work from home as much as possible during that time period.
The state of Illinois reports 523,840 total positive COVID-19 cases and 10,434 deaths.
Health officials in Edwards County say they’ve had their first COVID-19 related death.
The state map also shows an additional death in Wayne County and two additional deaths in White County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 668 cases, 22 deaths
- White County - 379 cases, 7 death
- Wabash County - 360 cases, 6 deaths
- Edwards County - 144 cases, 1 death
