Green River District reports 139 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 139 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 64 are in Daviess County, 22 are in Henderson County, 17 are in Hancock County, 15 are in Webster County, 11 are in Ohio County, and there are five new cases in both McLean and Union counties.
Green River health officials say they have had 6,228 reported cases and 4,939 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic.
At this time, the Hopkins County Health Department has not updated its coronavirus dashboard from Tuesday.
As of their last update, they have had a total of 1,359 cases and 885 recoveries.
All of our local Kentucky counties are in the red as of Wednesday morning, according to the state’s dashboard.
Governor Andy Beshear is recommending those areas to follow guidelines like limiting time around others, using curbside pickup, working from home, and getting take out.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,453 cases, 34 deaths, 1,964 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,102 cases, 18 deaths, 992 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,359 cases, 44 deaths, 885 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 726 cases, 11 deaths, 598 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,591 cases, 36 deaths, 1,235 recovered
- Webster Co. - 403 cases, 5 deaths, 309 recovered
- McLean Co. - 280 cases, 9 deaths, 202 recovered
- Union Co. - 576 cases, 6 deaths, 494 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 199 cases, 6 deaths, 137 recovered
