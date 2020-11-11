Frontline workers under extreme strain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health experts say our frontline medical workers are under extreme strain from battle COVID-19.
They are exposed to high stress and traumatic events. Some of them reported symptoms of depression, anxiety, and insomnia.
Many of those who are used to giving physical first aid may find they need mental health first aid.
Evansville Psychologist Dr. Jim Schroeder, with Easter Seals, told us earlier Wednesday what that emergency first aid looks like in the moment.
“In the moment, you might have to literally do deep breathing or progressive muscle relaxation or techniques just to get you through the moment. Things I speak about there are really the first mental aid we can do because they really look at, kind of, our bodies and our minds as one part of the other," explained Dr. Schroeder. "And part of holistic health we have to pursue.”
Many small business owners, teachers, and people in other roles may also find themselves reaching a personal breaking point.
