Evansville Wartime Museum hosts Veterans Day event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tarheel Hal was on display at the Evansville Wartime Museum as they hosted a special guest during their Veterans Day event.
General Eric Schwenker is a 97-year-old World War II veteran and spoke at the event.
He spent the early 1940′s working at the LST factory in Evansville and then participated in the war.
General Schwenker spoke on the importance of the hard work veterans did in World War II and other wars here in the Tri-State.
Museum organizers say events like this are a great reminder of how important veterans are to this country.
“We need our families to understand how important Veterans Day is. We’re a global power, but we have good ethical standards in the United States," said Dr. Mark Browning, Navy veteran. "We’ve got three things that makes us a big power. We have the military. We have business. And we have good education. Those three things help become a superpower.”
The museum is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased online on their website.
