EPD: Gunshot victim taken to hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police tell 14 News a woman was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. They say their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
Sgt. Nick Winsett tells us the woman was shot in her leg, and EPD officers applied a tourniquet.
Officer Smith says they were called to a shots fired run in the 100 block of Madison Ave. We are told they are mainly focusing on the investigation between the 100 and 200 block of Madison Ave.
According to Officer Smith, police have spoken to multiple witnesses, and it appears there are multiple suspects involved in the incident.
We are told the scene is still under investigation.
We’ll continue to follow this story.
