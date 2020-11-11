Eagle Scouts celebrate Veterans Day in Warrick Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Eagle Scout project brought the community together this Veterans Day in Warrick County.
A flagpole was installed as Connor Day’s Eagle Scout project to remember those who have served. Residents and veterans gathered at Friedman Park to watch the first flag being raised.
“It’s really nice to do this on Veterans Day,” stated Day. “I have not gotten to raise the flag pole yet, so its just a nice way to honor the veterans and honor this country.”
Connor has some paperwork left to fill out to officially become an eagle scout.
