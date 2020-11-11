Deaconess doctor stresses for anyone feeling sick to ‘seek medical help’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our Randy Moore spoke live with Deaconess pulmonologist Dr. David Ryon on Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Ryon says if anyone is feeling sick - whether they have tested positive for COVID-19 or not - they need to seek medical attention. He stresses to not wait until they feel even worse, or for their symptoms to get more severe.
He noted that people’s oxygen level is a good gauge for how sick they are.
“It’s important not to tough it out - seek medical help,” Dr. Ryon said.
Dr. Ryon says if patients come in early, they are not only doing themselves a favor, but they are helping others too.
If people can avoid hospitalization - whether it’s for COVID-19 or not - hospital officials can keep more space open for those who will need it.
Dr. Ryon also told 14 News that he’s looking forward to the COVID-19 vaccine arriving at Deaconess. He says he has high hopes that initial doses will help staff, so it can then help the community.
You can watch Randy Moore’s full interview with Dr. David Ryon in the video below:
