Daviess Co. Schools going virtual

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Because of rising COVID-19 cases, Daviess County Schools say they will also go virtual.
Earlier Wednesday, Owensboro Public Schools announced they would go virtual.
Here is the full letter sent to Daviess County families:
DCPS Families -
As you know, we have worked diligently to be able to provide an option for In-Person Instruction (A-B Schedule), which we believe provides the best learning experience for students and also makes it possible for us to provide additional supports and services for the students we serve. However, the HEALTH and SAFETY of our students and staff remain - as always - our highest priority.
There is no question that the COVID-19 spread has increased exponentially in our community in recent weeks. Both student and staff populations have been affected by positive cases and quarantines - a reflection of the circumstances across Daviess County, Kentucky and the nation. Although the spread has not predominantly originated within our schools - a view shared by public health officials at the Green River District Health Department - the increasing level of incidents is creating challenges in the area of staffing, both in classroom and support roles, and students are missing in-person learning opportunities.
After conferring with GRDHD public health director Clay Horton, superintendents of surrounding school districts and the Board of Education, we have made the decision to transition all high school students to remote learning beginning Monday, Nov. 16. We will transition all P-8 students to remote learning beginning Monday, Nov. 23. This includes all “small groups” - ELL, special education etc.
Schools will communicate specific information to families and we will continue to serve meals at pick-up locations across the district. Visit www.dcps.org for a list of serving times/dates/locations.
This status will remain in effect until at least Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, giving us a minimum of four weeks of remote learning, followed by Christmas break. We will make a decision on or before Dec. 26 regarding whether we will be able to resume in-person classes on the A-B schedule starting on Jan. 5, depending on current public health conditions in Daviess County at that time. We understand families need to plan for alternate childcare with as much advance notice as possible. Consistency and stability within the school schedule remain a cornerstone for me in making these decisions. Movement from schedule to schedule or uncertainty of schedule simply does not work for DCPS Staff, Students or Parents/Guardians.
Our reasoning for this plan is as follows: Given the already-escalating number of positive cases in our community, and acknowledging that the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays may increase community spread, we believe closing schools to in-person learning is the right thing to do at this time. We are also aware that students at many colleges and universities are being sent home and/or will come home for the holidays, again increasing the chances of introducing the virus into our community; and we are also on the verge of the traditional cold and flu season.
I want to take this opportunity to remind parents/guardians that regardless of when DCPS returns to in-person learning, the Virtual Academy remains an option at all times. Send an email with your child’s name, grade and school to dcpsVArequest@dcps.org and we will work with you to ensure an immediate transition to the Virtual Academy.
To every member of the DCPS family - students, parents/guardians and staff - I wish to extend my sincere thanks for your support throughout this challenging event. Your cooperation in wearing masks/face coverings, honoring directives regarding social distancing and other practices proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are appreciated. I will continue to keep you informed regarding our plans for providing the best possible education experiences for all students, regardless of the format in which teaching and learning takes place.
Matt Robbins DCPS Superintendent “Kids First!”
