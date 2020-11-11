Daviess Co. Schools going virtual

This status will remain in effect until at least Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, giving us a minimum of four weeks of remote learning, followed by Christmas break. We will make a decision on or before Dec. 26 regarding whether we will be able to resume in-person classes on the A-B schedule starting on Jan. 5, depending on current public health conditions in Daviess County at that time. We understand families need to plan for alternate childcare with as much advance notice as possible. Consistency and stability within the school schedule remain a cornerstone for me in making these decisions. Movement from schedule to schedule or uncertainty of schedule simply does not work for DCPS Staff, Students or Parents/Guardians.