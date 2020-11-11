Daviess Co. monument relocation committee narrows choices down to 2 options

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - The Confederate Monument on the Daviess County Courthouse Lawn is a step closer to being relocated.
The monument relocation committee met Wednesday evening, widdling their suggestions down to just two.
The top choice of the committee right now would see the statue itself move to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History. The second choice would be the Owensboro Art Museum.
In both instances, the committee would suggest the base of the statue be placed on the Panther Creek battlefield.
Next week, the committee will meet for what could be the final time before it makes it’s recommendation to the Fiscal Court.
