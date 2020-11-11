Augenstein set to make Masters debut

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Owensboro native John Augenstein is set make his 2020 Masters debut on Thursday afternoon at Augusta National.
The Vanderbilt senior placed runner-up in the 2019 US Amateur to receive an exemption into the Masters and the US Open.
Augenstein, an Owensboro Catholic graduate, was featured on local radio station 102.7 The GAME Wednesday afternoon and spoke about his preparation leading up to the first round:
“I think it’s just been a good week of prep and getting ready for tomorrow. I feel very confident in my physical abilities of knowing every shot I’m going to need, every shot that’s necessary out here. It just comes down to executing.”
Augenstein will tee off Thursday morning at 10:16 CT/11:16 ET in Round 1 of the 2020 Masters alongside Danny Willet and Rickie Fowler.
