Ascension St. Vincent provides update on hospital status

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Ascension St. Vincent are providing an update on the status of their hospitals, after Deaconess Health System announced Tuesday its hospitals are near capacity.
Dr. Heidi Dunniway is the regional chief medical officer for Ascension St. Vincent. She says her hospitals are seeing very similar trends inside their hospitals to what was described by Deaconess.
That includes increased hospitalizations and a positivity rate of more than 20%.
Officials are unable to share an exact number of beds still available because the demand changes by the minute. However, she says they do still have beds available.
“We have been able to care for all of our patients who have come to us," says Dr. Dunniway. "So we have not needed to stop any of the patient flow or stop any of our elective procedures at this time.”
Dr. Dunniway says St. Vincent is also in good shape in terms of PPE.
She says, however, in order to keep hospital rooms staffed, leaders are having to take extra steps to ensure all patients receive the care they need.
“There is a nursing shortage throughout the US, and we are certainly feeling it," shared Dr. Dunniway. "I think everyone is at this point because we are so busy. Our system is working with the state, as are other hospitals, in terms of potentially tapping into that emergency workforce if need be. I think we are just exploring all options. We also have staff that can flex to other areas, which we are asking them to do. Then also retraining some staff, which we have been doing since the beginning of COVID.”
