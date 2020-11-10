One new COVID-19 death in Wayne Co., IL

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Governor Pritzker held his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.
Monday, he announced additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts that will be implemented Nov. 11 in Region 5, which includes all four of our local counties - White, Wayne, Wabash and Edwards.
They include a cap of ten for social gatherings.
The state of Illinois reports 511,183 total positive COVID-19 cases and 10,289 deaths.
The state map shows one additional death in Wayne County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 652 cases, 21 deaths
- White County - 373 cases, 5 death
- Wabash County - 344 cases, 6 deaths
- Edwards County - 135 cases
