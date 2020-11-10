One new COVID-19 death in Wayne Co., IL

One new COVID-19 death in Wayne Co., IL
(Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | November 10, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 3:08 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Governor Pritzker held his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

Monday, he announced additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts that will be implemented Nov. 11 in Region 5, which includes all four of our local counties - White, Wayne, Wabash and Edwards.

They include a cap of ten for social gatherings.

[Previous: Gatherings now capped at 10 in local Illinois counties]

The state of Illinois reports 511,183 total positive COVID-19 cases and 10,289 deaths.

The state map shows one additional death in Wayne County.

Illinois Coronavirus Website

Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 652 cases, 21 deaths
  • White County - 373 cases, 5 death
  • Wabash County - 344 cases, 6 deaths
  • Edwards County - 135 cases

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.