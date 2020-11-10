Warrick Co. assisted living community thanks veterans with hot meals

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new assisted living community thanked veterans with a hot meal in Warrick County.
Heritage Woods of Newburgh opened a few weeks ago. On Tuesday, they showed support to those who have served this country with a hot meal.
Pork loin and mashed potatoes were on the menu. The marketing director tells 14 News why it means so much to her to do this.
“Just the sacrifice they have made is just unbelievable, and I don’t think we thank our veterans enough so any community support that we can do here to thank them,” added Latoya Hardiman. “That is what we are about today.”
Veterans Day is November 12.
