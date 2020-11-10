Shots fired inside Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say shots were fired inside the home Tuesday.
It happened in the 1000 block of Stonebridge Road.
Police say they a call about a person under emotional distress who possibly fired a couple rounds inside his house.
Officers on scene confirmed the shots were fired.
They say other people were inside at the time, but they left.
Police say they couldn’t make contact with the person, but did confirm he is alive and well.
He had no criminal charges against him, so they left the scene.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.