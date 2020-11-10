Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season is only a few weeks away, but The Salvation Army has kicked off their holiday campaign early this year.
The Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign a few weeks early this year to help make up for the increase in need in our community.
Right now, they are looking for volunteers to help them ring bells this holiday season.
They say this is so important because if they don’t get enough volunteers, they will have to pay someone, which takes away from the money raised.
They have a goal of $275,000 to raise.
On top of that, they do still plan to do Toy Town this year at different stores across the area, but they are adding an additional aspect to help rescue Christmas.
“In fact, Walmart is doing Angel Tree this year,” said Major Loren Carter with The Salvation Army. "Angel Tree is a Christmas tree with little tags and the tags give the child’s names. And then they would have a preferred kind of gift. "
If you want to donate, you can also pay digitally this year using Apple, Google Pay, or online.
The Red Kettle Campaign dates all the way back to 1891.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.