IN reports 4 new local COVID-19 deaths, state up 4.8K cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports 4,879 new coronavirus cases and 63 new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday.
This brings the total in the state to 219,338 confirmed cases along with 4,481 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County, and one new death in both Spencer and Gibson Counties.
The map also shows 50 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 25 new cases in Warrick County, 34 new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Perry County, five new cases in Posey County, eight new cases in Gibson County, 17 new cases in Spencer County, and eight new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 7,547 cases, 92 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,904 cases, 29 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,523 cases, 67 deaths
- Perry Co. - 653 cases, 19 deaths
- Posey Co. - 962 cases, 11 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,236 cases, 14 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 583 cases, 7 deaths
- Pike Co. - 421 cases, 18 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.