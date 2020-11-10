Rain tonight, cooler and dry for rest of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After tying the record high of 78 on Tuesday, a cold front will usher in more normal temps for the rest of the week and weekend. A slender band of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. Rainfall will be light with amounts of around .10 to .25 inches possible. Veterans Day will be sunny and brisk with highs in the upper 50s. The rest of the week will be dry with highs in the upper 50s. Scattered showers possible again on Saturday night and Sunday.