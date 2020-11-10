Owensboro Firefighters train on structural collapse course

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Firefighters are learning how to navigate through collapsed buildings so they can save lives.
Instructors from Indiana came down to teach them on a structural collapse specialist course.
Firefighters are learning how to get into partially or fully collapsed buildings made out of concrete.
To do that, they’re using three techniques - dry, wet, and confined space breaching.
“It’s important for us to have this training. It allows us to be better prepared for any type of manmade or natural disaster that we have to respond to within the city or the county,” said Battalion Chief Colter Tate.
Firefighters say dry breaching is when they break through concrete with machinery.
Wet breaching is when they use water and a saw to cut into the concrete, keeping dust down and their saw blades cool.
Confined space breaching is used when breaking through concrete in small areas.
During the training, they’ll find what tools work best in different environments they could potentially face.
We’re told this program was factored into this year’s budget.
