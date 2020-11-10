New restrictions hit IL counties Wed., businesses strained

ILLINOIS - (WFIE) - As cases climb in Southeastern Ilinois, the state is tightening restrictions for the region. Those restrictions will go into effect on top of the ones already in place.
Businesses across the country are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. And businesses in Southeastern Illinois are no exception.
Before Wednesday’s new restrictions come down, bars and restaurants in the region had to close their indoor services.
Those restrictions are something Wabash County Chamber Executive Director Lesley Hispsher says has strained some businesses.
“Some places are just still trying to recover from being closed for a few months, and now they’re back to having more restrictions," said Hipsher. "They’re concerned about safety, but they also have to worry about the livelihood of their business.”
Starting Wednesday in our Illinois Counties, gatherings will be capped at ten people. The restrictions will also cap the largest groups of people restaurants are allowed to seat: six or less.
"I know some community that surrounds us have made stances or at least some of the businesses have that they’re not planning to follow all the rules the governor has issued,” stated Hipsher.
These restrictions aren’t just affecting Wabash County businesses, they’re affecting businesses across the region.
“It seems like we keep getting. We take a step forward and then we take two backward,” shared Acting Fairfield Mayor Gary Moore.
Although cases have steadily increased over the last few weeks in Wayne County, the mayor said he isn’t quite sure about these new restrictions.
“I don’t know if anybody really understands why we’re doing it," expressed Moore. "I understand that the COVID is a virus; it is contagious. But I think if the individuals practice the social distancing. If you choose to wear a mask, that’s entirely up to you. It’s a difficult time in the City of Fairfield.”
State officials say they’re going to monitor COVID-19 activity in the region over the coming days. That’s so they can determine if restrictions can be relaxed.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.