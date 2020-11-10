More Record Highs Possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a record high 81-degrees on Monday which bested the previous record of 78-degrees set in 1942. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild as high temps climb into the upper 70′s. The record high is 78-degrees set in 1902. Scattered rain this afternoon as a cold front approaches along with gusty winds.
The first cold front in nearly 2-weeks will bring rain tonight along with the possibility of thunderstorms. The threat for severe thunderstorms is near zero. Rain chances will end early Wednesday followed by clearing skies. Markedly cooler and breezy as high temps only manage the upper 50′s.
