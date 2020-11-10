3 more local COVID-19 deaths in KY; Green River District reports 147 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths, and 147 new cases, which is another signal day high for the district.
Of those new cases, 56 are in Daviess County, 40 are in Henderson County, 22 are in Ohio County, 17 are in Union County, six are in Webster County, five are in McLean County, and there’s one new case in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Daviess County and a resident of McLean County.
The district has had a total of 6,089 reported cases. They have had 4,860 residents recover from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing another death and 36 new cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hopkins County has had 1,359 confirmed cases and 885 recoveries.
They currently have 430 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,389 cases, 34 deaths, 1,935 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,072 cases, 18 deaths, 992 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,359 cases, 44 deaths, 885 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 715 cases, 11 deaths, 595 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,569 cases, 36 deaths, 1,216 recovered
- Webster Co. - 388 cases, 5 deaths, 306 recovered
- McLean Co. - 275 cases, 9 deaths, 183 recovered
- Union Co. - 571 cases, 6 deaths, 491 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 182 cases, 6 deaths, 134 recovered
