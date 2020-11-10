Man found guilty in mass shooting outside American Legion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office say 38-year-old Keymo Johnson has been found guilty of multiple charges related to an October 2019 shooting outside of the American Legion in the 1100 block of Chestnut St.
Several people were hurt.
A Vanderburgh County Jury found Johnson of:
- Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter (Level 2)
- Aggravated Battery (Level 3)
- Aggravated Battery (Level 3)
- Unlawful poss. of a firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 5)
- Battery by means of a deadly weapon (Level 5)
- Battery by means of a deadly weapon (Level 5)
- Criminal Mischief (B Misdemeanor)
- Criminal Mischief (B Misdemeanor)
“Evansville Police Detective Aaron Kennedy, Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper, and Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall put thousands of hours of investigative work into this case,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Their efforts and the courage of the victims to testify helped us reach this conviction. We are extremely glad the jury took note of the seriousness of Mr. Johnson’s actions.”
Following the verdict, Keymo Johnson also admitted to a Habitual Offender Enhancement, Firearm Enhancement, and Serious Violent Felon Enhancement.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 3 at 9 a.m.
