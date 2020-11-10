Law enforcement responds to Owensboro-Daviess Co. drug trafficking problem

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - Daviess County law enforcement has deemed drug trafficking a community-wide issue.
“We learned early on years ago that we can’t arrest our way out this problem,” said Keith Cain, the Daviess County Sheriff.
However, a program called HIDTA could stop the problem. The acronym stands for High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program. It brings in federal funding and resources to fight drug trafficking and the violence that comes with it.
“It’s a very competitive process,” stated Cain.
Cain says over the last several years, Owensboro-Daviess County has applied to become a HIDTA destination.
“It certainly won’t happen in the next two months because the Office of National Drug Control Policy out of D.C. meets only once a year to review these,” explained Cain. “I don’t think they’re scheduled again to do that until early 2021.”
Until then, Cain says the city and county will keep an eye on the application and update statistics as they change.
“The homicide rate is up dramatically. Certainly, our drug arrests continue to rise, and all the ills of society that are associated with that; domestic violence, sexual abuse. Methamphetamine has been the illicit drug of choice in this community,” shared Cain.
In the last few months, law enforcement has seen an uptick of heroin and heroin laced with fentanyl.
“Much more dangerous than heroin itself. Much more deadly,” added Cain. “And now we’re even seeing it in counterfeit pills that are made to resemble legitimate medication.”
We reached out to the Owensboro Police Chief about HIDTA and the community’s drug trafficking issue, but he declined to comment.
