IDOC to provide Naloxone to offenders upon release

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) announced Tuesday that it will make Naloxone, an opioid reversal agent, available to each offender when they get released from an IDOC facility.
Naloxone, or Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse an overdose by opioids.
Naloxone is given when a person is showing signs of an overdose and blocks the toxic effects of the overdose. They say it is often the difference between a patient living and dying.
Indiana nonprofit Overdose Lifeline, Inc. has provided 2,255 kits to the IDOC for distribution to correctional facilities as needed.
During an offender’s pre-release medical screening, IDOC officials say they will ask them if they would like to leave with a free naloxone kit.
A kit includes one dose of naloxone, instructions for use and a referral card for treatment.
