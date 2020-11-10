Head Coach Lickliter comments on new capacity ahead of men’s basketball season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After finishing 2nd in the Missouri Valley Conference last year in attendance, the Purple Aces will face a much different atmosphere for the upcoming season.
On Tuesday, officials announced only 500 will be allowed inside the Ford Center to begin the UE men’s basketball season. No tickets will be sold, only home and visiting families, UE students and gameday personnel will be allowed to attend with capacity evaluated every few weeks throughout the year.
14 News caught up with Head Coach Todd Lickliter after the announcement to see where he stood just weeks before the season officially begins.
“Well we’re very thankful, there’s been a lot of work. Thankful for the administration, for the Mayor and for all the people that have contributed to have figured out a way to allow us to be here and to be safe. Obviously, that’s really important," shared Lickliter. "I haven’t had to do the work on that side of it, we’ve just been trying to prepare to play and I have plenty of confidence in the people that do make those decisions.”
The UE Men’s Basketball program has yet to release its non-conference schedule ahead of the official start date to the season which is in just over two weeks away on November 25.
So as of now, the Purple Aces will open up the Missouri Valley Conference at home, hosting Illinois State on December 30.
