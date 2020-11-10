Food distribution event being held Tuesday in Hopkins Co.

(Source: Lyman, Jill)
By 14 News Staff | November 10, 2020 at 7:57 AM CST - Updated November 10 at 7:57 AM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Fiscal Court is teaming up with the USDA Care Relief Program to host a food distribution event Tuesday morning.

They will be giving out free dairy, chicken, fruits, and vegetables Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until supplies run out.

This will be happening in several places throughout Hopkins County.

Food distribution locations:

  • Madisonville, Ballard Center
  • Nebo City Hall
  • St. Charles City Hall
  • Dawson Springs Town Square
  • White Plains City Hall
  • Mortons Gap City Hall
  • Hanson City Hall
  • Nortonville City Hall
  • Earlington City Hall

