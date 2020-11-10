Food distribution event being held Tuesday in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Fiscal Court is teaming up with the USDA Care Relief Program to host a food distribution event Tuesday morning.
They will be giving out free dairy, chicken, fruits, and vegetables Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until supplies run out.
This will be happening in several places throughout Hopkins County.
Food distribution locations:
- Madisonville, Ballard Center
- Nebo City Hall
- St. Charles City Hall
- Dawson Springs Town Square
- White Plains City Hall
- Mortons Gap City Hall
- Hanson City Hall
- Nortonville City Hall
- Earlington City Hall
