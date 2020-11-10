Fans line up for new Xbox console

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a big day for gaming fans with the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S coming out Tuesday.
GameStop locations around the country say they have a limited amount in stock.
Several people were waiting outside the westside Evansville location Tuesday morning, waiting for those doors to open.
“Honestly, if you weren’t able to get one today, and you want one, wait about two days," said James Hemingway, who was waiting in line outside of GameStop. "Because if you were trying to get it from GameStop, they could only hold preorders for 48 hours. And, then after that, if anyone didn’t pick it up, they’re going to be there.”
The Series X will run you $500 while the Series S will cost just $200 less.
Amazon is warning some customers who preordered, saying they may not get the console on time.
They expect to ship some of them in the coming weeks as it gets more inventory.
It estimates the affected customers will receive their Xbox by December 31 at the latest.
Amazon sent a similar warning in September to people who preordered the Playstation 5, which comes out Thursday.
