Evansville WorkOne Southwest hosting drive-thru job fair after ribbon-cutting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - WorkOne Southwest will be hosting a drive-thru job fair Tuesday after a ribbon-cutting for their new Evansville office.
Their new office is at 4600 Washington Avenue Suite 113. This is the new development center at the corner of Washington and South Green River Road.
After the ribbon-cutting, WorkOne Southwest will be hosting a drive-thru job fair from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m.
WorkOne officials say employers that will be there include Berry Global, Manpower, Enviroplas, Trilogy Health Services, Old National Bank, and the Evansville Fire Department.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.