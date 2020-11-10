Evansville Hadi Shrine holding half-pot raffle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Hadi Shrine is getting the word out about an upcoming half-pot raffle on December 7.
Hadi Shrine officials say they will be giving away a minimum of $12,500. They say you don’t have to be present to win the prize.
Half-pot tickets are on sale for one for $10, four for $25 or 25 tickets for $100.
You can purchase tickets at any of the following locations each Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. through the end of November.
- Eastside – the parking lot of Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture
- Northside – First Ave North Park lot near 5/3 Bank
- Westside – Corner of 11th and Franklin Street
- Downtown – Hadi Shrine Office at Walnut and Riverside
As the pot grows, the new amounts will be posted on Hadi Shine’s website and on their Facebook page.
Participants must be 18-years-old to play.
