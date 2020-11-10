Evansville Hadi Shrine holding half-pot raffle

Evansville Hadi Shrine holding half-pot raffle
Hadi Half-Pot. (Source: Hadi Shriners.)
By 14 News Staff | November 10, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 12:18 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Hadi Shrine is getting the word out about an upcoming half-pot raffle on December 7.

Hadi Shrine officials say they will be giving away a minimum of $12,500. They say you don’t have to be present to win the prize.

Half-pot tickets are on sale for one for $10, four for $25 or 25 tickets for $100.

You can purchase tickets at any of the following locations each Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. through the end of November.

  • Eastside – the parking lot of Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture
  • Northside – First Ave North Park lot near 5/3 Bank
  • Westside – Corner of 11th and Franklin Street
  • Downtown – Hadi Shrine Office at Walnut and Riverside

As the pot grows, the new amounts will be posted on Hadi Shine’s website and on their Facebook page.

Participants must be 18-years-old to play.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.