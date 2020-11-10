Don Mattingly named 2020 NL Manager of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Tuesday night, Evansville native Don Mattingly was voted Major League Baseball’s National League Manager of the Year. The award marks the first in his 10-year managerial career.
In his 5th season at the helm, Mattingly guided the Marlins to a 31-29 record and a second-place finish in the NL East. 2020 marked Miami’s first winning season since 2009 and first playoff berth since 2003.
Making those accomplishments more impressive was Mattingly’s job handling a COVID-19 outbreak that affected the Marlins early in the season, 18 Miami players would eventually test positive.
Mattingly becomes the third Marlins manager to win the award, the last to win was Joe Girardi in 2006.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.