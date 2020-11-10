Deaconess officials say hospitals could pass max capacity if COVID-19 trends continue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess officials are concerned about COVID-19 trends.
They sent the following statement Tuesday about hospital capacity.
Local and regional COVID-19 trends are very concerning. Deaconess is experiencing the highest volumes of COVID-19 patients to date, with multiple hospitals approaching capacity. Yesterday, Deaconess Regional Laboratory tested more than 1,450 people—a record-high number; over the past six days, we have had more than 200 positive test results per day. As shown in the ISDH website for district 10, hospital admissions reached a new peak, with 217 patients hospitalized as of Sunday.
These increasing positive cases will likely lead to hospital capacity that is strained or could be exceeded. Currently, about 20% of local positive COVID-19 patients are requiring hospital admission; one in four hospitalized patients will require ICU care. Hospital admissions tend to be 10-20 days after diagnosis, which means these current high number of cases will lead to large numbers of hospitalized patients in the coming weeks.
Again, these rapidly-increasing volumes of diagnosed and hospitalized COVID-19 patients are very concerning. We are asking for support from our community to help reduce spread and overall illness by limiting gatherings to very small circles, wearing a mask and social distancing at all times while around people outside your household, getting a flu shot, and considering alternative plans for the upcoming holidays.
