Civil suit against Evansville area anesthesiologist dismissed

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, a civil suit filed against a local doctor has been dismissed.
As we first reported in 2019, the suit was filed in circuit court against Dr. Nirmal Joshi by a former colleague.
The suit demanded a jury trial on several counts.
Tuesday, that case was dismissed with prejudice.
According to a document from Joshi’s attorney, the plaintiff, Rebecca Blair, also issued a public apology for making false statements and allegations.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.