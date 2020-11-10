Civil suit against Evansville area anesthesiologist dismissed

By 14 News staff | July 2, 2019 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated November 10 at 5:29 PM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, a civil suit filed against a local doctor has been dismissed.

As we first reported in 2019, the suit was filed in circuit court against Dr. Nirmal Joshi by a former colleague. 

The suit demanded a jury trial on several counts. 

Tuesday, that case was dismissed with prejudice. 

According to a document from Joshi’s attorney, the plaintiff, Rebecca Blair, also issued a public apology for making false statements and allegations.

