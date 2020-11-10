Amazon hiring for new delivery station, warehouse in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Amazon delivery station is coming to Vanderburgh County.
According to an Amazon media spokesperson, the delivery station will be located on Foundation Avenue. They say the delivery station will provide fast and efficient delivery for customers.
The new station will bring new work opportunities, such as Amazon Flex.
Amazon officials say Amazon Flex gives individuals the opportunity to be their own boss as an independent contractor while delivering for the company.
We are told Amazon Flex drivers can earn on average more than $22 an hour and can create their own schedules using the Amazon Flex App.
We are told the new Amazon Flex delivery station is expected to open in 2020.
