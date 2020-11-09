Watch Live: Gatherings now capped at 10 in local Illinois counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. Pritzker is giving his daily briefing on coronavirus.
Governor Pritzker and health officials announced additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts that will be implemented Nov. 11 in Region 5, which includes all four of our local counties - White, Wayne, Wabash and Edwards.
The mitigations will also be implemented in Regions 7 and 8.
The mitigation measures taking effect Nov. 11 include the following:
Bars and Restaurants
- Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals
Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings
- Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals
- Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings
- This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc.
- Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning
- Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance
Organized Group Recreational Activities
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors
- Groups limited to 10 individuals or fewer
- Does not apply to fitness centers
These mitigations do not apply to schools.
Officials say Region 5 is seeing an average positivity rate of 11.5%, with more than twice as many COVID-19 patients entering a hospital each day compared to the summer peak in late August.
In the coming days, IDPH will continue to track the positivity rate in Regions 5, 7, and 8 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigation should remain in place.
The state of Illinois reports 498,560 total positive COVID-19 cases and 10,210 deaths.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 642 cases, 20 deaths
- White County - 360 cases, 5 death
- Wabash County - 330 cases, 6 deaths
- Edwards County - 135 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.