Traffic Alert: S.R. 64 closing for pipe replacements near Oakland City

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be road closures for several pipe replacements on State Road 64 near Oakland City.
They say beginning on or around Monday, Nov. 16, INDOT Maintenance Crews will close S.R. 64 from just east of the Oakland City limit to the area of the intersection at East County Road 550 South to replace four culvert pipes.
It requires a complete pavement cut across all lanes of traffic, excavation and replacement of a large culvert pipe.
Workers then fill the hole with gravel and allow that to compact under traffic conditions before coming back later to cover the cut with asphalt.
Officials say it usually takes about a day to do one culvert replacement.
Work starts after morning peak traffic hours to accommodate school traffic.
Workers in most cases can have the road re-opened before afternoon peak hours.
Workers are planning to replace four culvert pipes as a part of this operation, so drivers can expect to see work at different locations until Nov. 20.
Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all thru traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 57, S.R. 56 and S.R. 61 back to S.R. 64.
