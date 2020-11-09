Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 12

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Here’s a list of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees from Week 12.
- Jaheim Williams - Henderson Co. RB
- 8 carries for 155 yards
- 2 touchdowns
- 1 fumble recovery
- Javonte Madison - Central RB
- 24 carries for 156 yards
- Scored the game-winning touchdown
- Mason Wunderlich - Mater Dei QB
- 11/15 passing for 287 yards
- 4 touchdowns
- Parker Kippenbrock - Southridge RB/LB
- 19 rushing yards
- 2 touchdowns
- 4 tackles for loss
- 1 sack
- 1 fumble recovery
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. on Thursday.
This week’s Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
