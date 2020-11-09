EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a record high 82 degrees on Sunday which clobbered the previous record of 79-degrees set in 2005. We will see a mix of sun and clouds as temps near record highs in the upper 70′s. 78-degrees is the record set in 1942.
The record warm low (57 is the record) overnight into Tuesday morning is scheduled to fall around 60° under partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday, mostly cloudy and breezy as high temps remain near record highs in the mid-70′s. Scattered rain is possible as a cold front approaches from the west along with gusty winds 20-25-miles an hour.
The first cold front in nearly 2-weeks will push through Tuesday night as lows drop in the lower 50′s. Rain chances will end by Wednesday morning followed by clearing skies. Markedly cooler and breezy as high temps only manage the mid-50′s.
